Vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia election: Concerns over Prabowo Subianto’s human rights record a ‘five-yearly issue’, says Sandiaga Uno
- A group of activists were kidnapped by a military special forces team led by former general Prabowo around the end of 1997
- Sandiaga Uno has defended his running mate, saying Prabowo has never been prosecuted over the scandal
Topic | Asia elections
Vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy
- Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
- No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
Topic | Asia elections
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson