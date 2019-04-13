Channels

Vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Concerns over Prabowo Subianto’s human rights record a ‘five-yearly issue’, says Sandiaga Uno

  • A group of activists were kidnapped by a military special forces team led by former general Prabowo around the end of 1997
  • Sandiaga Uno has defended his running mate, saying Prabowo has never been prosecuted over the scandal
Topic |   Asia elections
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 6:26pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:27pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Vice presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Politics

Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy

  • Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
  • No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:30am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
