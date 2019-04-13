Channels

Indonesia’s incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto pull final punches as campaigning draws to a close

  • Widodo touted his infrastructure achievements and took a jab at Prabowo’s questionable human rights record
  • Widodo alluded to Prabowo’s questionable human rights record, while Sandiaga Uno promised cheaper prices of electricity and staple goods
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 10:19pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economics

Review of infrastructure investments in Indonesia not scapegoating China, Jokowi’s opponent says

  • Vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno says he and Prabowo Subianto will do better than Jokowi to ensure infrastructure is a ‘means to an end’ to boost job-creating industries like manufacturing
  • The duo will also tighten up ‘loose ends’ in the US$6 billion China-backed railway project linking Jakarta to Bandung, he said
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:55pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:39pm, 13 Apr, 2019

