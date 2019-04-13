Indonesia’s incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia election: Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto pull final punches as campaigning draws to a close
- Widodo touted his infrastructure achievements and took a jab at Prabowo’s questionable human rights record
- Widodo alluded to Prabowo’s questionable human rights record, while Sandiaga Uno promised cheaper prices of electricity and staple goods
Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE
Review of infrastructure investments in Indonesia not scapegoating China, Jokowi’s opponent says
- Vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno says he and Prabowo Subianto will do better than Jokowi to ensure infrastructure is a ‘means to an end’ to boost job-creating industries like manufacturing
- The duo will also tighten up ‘loose ends’ in the US$6 billion China-backed railway project linking Jakarta to Bandung, he said
