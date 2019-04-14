Channels

Marawi in the southern Philippines, where Abu Dar fought government forces. Photo: Chris Healy
Southeast Asia

Philippine IS leader’s death confirmed by DNA tests

  • Abu Dar, real name Benito Marohombsar, was killed in March after clashes with government forces near the southern city of Marawi
  • He had helped plan a bloody siege of the city in 2017 along with the slain IS emir Isnilon Hapilon and Maute Group leaders Omar and Abdullah Maute
Published: 4:45pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Marawi in the southern Philippines, where Abu Dar fought government forces. Photo: Chris Healy
