Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sahruddin Jamal. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysia swears in new chief minister of state of Johor, Dr Sahruddin Jamal

  • Sahruddin took his oath of office in the morning before the Johor monarch, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail
  • He replaces Osman Sapian, an ally of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who quit earlier in the week amid mounting pressure from the palace
Topic |   Malaysia
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 5:59pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sahruddin Jamal. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Osman Sapian. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Johor chief minister Osman Sapian quits as Malaysia’s monarchs and Mahathir crank up war of words

  • Mahathir’s confirmation of Osman’s resignation ends speculation that Johor’s sultan wanted the minister removed
  • A replacement has not been named, though the prime minister said one will be found from within his own United Indigenous Party of Malaysia
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 8:37pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Osman Sapian. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.