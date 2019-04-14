Sahruddin Jamal. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia swears in new chief minister of state of Johor, Dr Sahruddin Jamal
- Sahruddin took his oath of office in the morning before the Johor monarch, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail
- He replaces Osman Sapian, an ally of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who quit earlier in the week amid mounting pressure from the palace
Johor chief minister Osman Sapian quits as Malaysia’s monarchs and Mahathir crank up war of words
- Mahathir’s confirmation of Osman’s resignation ends speculation that Johor’s sultan wanted the minister removed
- A replacement has not been named, though the prime minister said one will be found from within his own United Indigenous Party of Malaysia
