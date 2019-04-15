Students from Dagon University perform traditional slam poetry or thangyat during Burmese New Year in Yangon. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar’s satirical poets accuse authorities of censoring New Year tradition in name of ‘averting ethnic or religious conflict’
- Thangyat is a mix of comedy and slam poetry set to drums, and has sparked controversy with troupes in Yangon saying the first democratic government in 50 years forced them to submit lyrics to a censor panel
Topic | Myanmar
Students from Dagon University perform traditional slam poetry or thangyat during Burmese New Year in Yangon. Photo: Reuters