Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (centre) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for his trial over 1MDB corruption allegations in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
1MDB corruption trial: Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s returns to court on US$10.3 million theft charges
- The ex-leader and his cronies are accused of stealing billions of dollars from 1MDB and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to artworks and a luxury yacht
- The allegations played a large part in prompting Malaysian voters to oust his coalition, which had been in power for six decades, in last year’s elections
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
