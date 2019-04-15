US and Filipino soldiers take part in an amphibious landing exercise at San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. Photo: EPA
US-Philippine Balikatan military exercises in South China Sea ‘not a message to Beijing’, insists Manila
- Naval drills that simulate repelling a foreign power from a Philippine island are not a response to China’s deployment of a large fleet to waters near Thitu – or Pagasa – island, claims President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman
- Salvador Panelo also says his country has a “neutral stance” on America’s assertion of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea
An influential defence think tank has urged the US to deploy the high-mobility artillery rocket system in Southeast Asian countries. Photo: Wikimedia
US and Philippines said to be in talks on rocket system to deter Beijing’s ‘militarisation’ in South China Sea
- Security experts say the two sides have been unable to reach a deal because the American system could be too expensive for Manila
- Chinese man-made islands on reefs in the disputed Spratly chain would be in striking distance if it’s deployed, according to one analyst
