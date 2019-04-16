Channels

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon. PHoto: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Reuters reporters in Myanmar jailed for revealing Rohingya massacre and mass grave win Pulitzer Prizes

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo found a mass grave filled with bones sticking out of the ground and went on to gather testimony from perpetrators, witnesses and families of victims
  • Before they could complete their story, they were arrested and jailed for seven years for what international observers have called an effort to block the report
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

