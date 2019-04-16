Vietnamese police arrange seized methamphetamine at a police station in Ho Chi Minh City after a huge drug bust in March. The latest bust was more than half a tonne. Photo AFP
Vietnam 600kg meth bust the latest in a string of big hauls as lawless ‘Golden Triangle’ and home-grown labs churn out narcotics
- The one-party state is both a hub for drug use and also a popular thoroughfare for shipments of illicit narcotics
- Opium and heroin are the drugs of choice among older users, but youngsters are increasingly turning to party drugs such as ecstasy, meth and ketamine which have flooded the market
Vietnamese police arrange seized methamphetamine at a police station in Ho Chi Minh City after a huge drug bust in March. The latest bust was more than half a tonne. Photo AFP