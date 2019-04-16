Channels

Commuters during rush hour pass banners for various presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Jokowi is too good to China, Indonesia needs new friends: Prabowo’s adviser

  • Former Minister Rizal Ramli, who now advises presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto, claims that Chinese goods and workers are flooding the country.
  • Analysts have a different take on the state of the economy
Topic |   Indonesia
Aloysius Unditu

Aloysius Unditu  

Published: 3:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:10pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Commuters during rush hour pass banners for various presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economics

Review of infrastructure investments in Indonesia not scapegoating China, Jokowi’s opponent says

  • Vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno says he and Prabowo Subianto will do better than Jokowi to ensure infrastructure is a ‘means to an end’ to boost job-creating industries like manufacturing
  • The duo will also tighten up ‘loose ends’ in the US$6 billion China-backed railway project linking Jakarta to Bandung, he said
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:55pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:57pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE
