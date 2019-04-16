Commuters during rush hour pass banners for various presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Jokowi is too good to China, Indonesia needs new friends: Prabowo’s adviser
- Former Minister Rizal Ramli, who now advises presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto, claims that Chinese goods and workers are flooding the country.
- Analysts have a different take on the state of the economy
Topic | Indonesia
Commuters during rush hour pass banners for various presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE
Review of infrastructure investments in Indonesia not scapegoating China, Jokowi’s opponent says
- Vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno says he and Prabowo Subianto will do better than Jokowi to ensure infrastructure is a ‘means to an end’ to boost job-creating industries like manufacturing
- The duo will also tighten up ‘loose ends’ in the US$6 billion China-backed railway project linking Jakarta to Bandung, he said
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian vice-president candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: EPA-EFE