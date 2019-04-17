Indonesian consul general Tri Tharyat (centre) casting his ballots with his wife at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Indonesians in the city were given a head start to vote at three locations for the presidential and parliamentary elections. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Indonesia says it will not extend voting period for Hong Kong-based citizens after complaints from people of being unable to vote on Sunday
- Some voters said the long queues and poor organisation made them miss out on voting but electoral supervisor in Hong Kong maintains arrangements were fair
Topic | Asia elections
