Boonrod the dog after he was rescued by workers on an oil rig off the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. - An exhausted dog found paddling 220 kilometres off the Thai coast. Photo: AFP
Meet Boon Rod, the survivor dog rescued by oil rig workers 220km off Thailand’s coast
- Crew saw the dog swimming toward the platform last Friday and managed to lower a rope and secure it around the dog’s neck and haul it up
- One worker said if the dog was unclaimed, he would like to take it to his home in northeast Thailand
