Japanese police are investigating a phone scam in Thailand that has claimed US$2 million from people in Japan. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
Thailand phone scammers targeted vulnerable Japanese from a beachside house, netting US$2 million
- Fifteen Japanese men, arrested by Thai police for working in the country without permission, are suspected of operating the scam from a rented luxury house in the beach resort of Pattaya
Topic | Thailand
