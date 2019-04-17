Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks past the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Brunei transgender teen seeks asylum in Canada after passing of Islamic laws to punish gays, adultery and rape with death

  • The laws, elements of which were first adopted in 2014, have been rolled out in the country of 400,000, stirring international outrage
  • In 2014, she heard about two people fined and jailed for cross-dressing and knew she had to flee. Now in Canada, she hopes for a permanent new home
Topic |   Religion
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:38pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:40pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.