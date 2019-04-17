United Wa State Army (UWSA) soldiers participate in a military parade, to commemorate 30 years of a ceasefire signed with the Myanmar military in the Wa State. Photo: AFP
‘Masters of our destiny’: Myanmar’s 25,000 United Wa State Army rebels in show of force on 30 year anniversary of ceasefire
- Foreign media were extended a rare invite by UWSA leader Bao Youxiang to show off their military muscle
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon. PHoto: Reuters
Reuters reporters in Myanmar jailed for revealing Rohingya massacre and mass grave win Pulitzer Prizes
- Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo found a mass grave filled with bones sticking out of the ground and went on to gather testimony from perpetrators, witnesses and families of victims
- Before they could complete their story, they were arrested and jailed for seven years for what international observers have called an effort to block the report
