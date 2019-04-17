Two men celebrate with their mother after being released from Insein prison. Photo: AP Photo
‘For the peace and pleasure of the people’: Myanmar pardons more than 9,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
- President Win Myint said 9,353 prisoners, including 16 foreigners, had been pardoned
United Wa State Army (UWSA) soldiers participate in a military parade, to commemorate 30 years of a ceasefire signed with the Myanmar military in the Wa State. Photo: AFP
‘Masters of our destiny’: Myanmar’s 25,000 United Wa State Army rebels in show of force on 30 year anniversary of ceasefire
- Foreign media were extended a rare invite by UWSA leader Bao Youxiang to show off their military muscle
