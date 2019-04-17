Channels

Votes from Indonesians living in Hong Kong started to be counted at 2pm on Wednesday. Photo: Raquel Carvalho
Southeast Asia

Unregistered voters, Wi-fi woes led to long wait for Indonesian workers at polling stations in Hong Kong: election official

  • Many Indonesians were left disappointed after being unable to cast their votes in the three polling stations across Hong Kong
  • A report has been sent to Jakarta about migrants in Hong Kong who wanted to vote after polling stations closed on Sunday, said an official
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 9:21pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:21pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Jokowi and Prabowo both claim upper hand as polls close

  • Incumbent President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto both say they’re optimistic about winning
  • Both candidates have resorted to identity politics, mainly surrounding religion, while campaigning in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation
SCMP

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 8:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 17 Apr, 2019

