Votes from Indonesians living in Hong Kong started to be counted at 2pm on Wednesday. Photo: Raquel Carvalho
Unregistered voters, Wi-fi woes led to long wait for Indonesian workers at polling stations in Hong Kong: election official
- Many Indonesians were left disappointed after being unable to cast their votes in the three polling stations across Hong Kong
- A report has been sent to Jakarta about migrants in Hong Kong who wanted to vote after polling stations closed on Sunday, said an official
Topic | Asia elections
A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesia election: Jokowi and Prabowo both claim upper hand as polls close
- Incumbent President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto both say they’re optimistic about winning
- Both candidates have resorted to identity politics, mainly surrounding religion, while campaigning in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation
