Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin. Photo: AP
From youth voters to short-lived fears of golput, here are 5 takeaways from the Indonesian election
- If incumbent president Joko Widodo wins the race, it would be third time unlucky for his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto
- Fears of voters abstaining from casting their ballots appeared unfounded, with an estimated 80 per cent of eligible voters turning out at polling stations
Indonesia's incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo has taken an early lead. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia election: Prabowo disputes quick count results to claim victory over Jokowi
- While independent pollsters suggest incumbent president Joko Widodo is leading his challenger by 8 to 9 percentage points, Prabowo Subianto says he has won 62 per cent of the vote
- Jokowi has not acknowledged his likely win, instead telling supporters to be patient and wait for official results
