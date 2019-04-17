Channels

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

From youth voters to short-lived fears of golput, here are 5 takeaways from the Indonesian election

  • If incumbent president Joko Widodo wins the race, it would be third time unlucky for his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto
  • Fears of voters abstaining from casting their ballots appeared unfounded, with an estimated 80 per cent of eligible voters turning out at polling stations
Topic |   Asia elections
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Published: 9:41pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin. Photo: AP
Indonesia's incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo has taken an early lead. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Prabowo disputes quick count results to claim victory over Jokowi

  • While independent pollsters suggest incumbent president Joko Widodo is leading his challenger by 8 to 9 percentage points, Prabowo Subianto says he has won 62 per cent of the vote
  • Jokowi has not acknowledged his likely win, instead telling supporters to be patient and wait for official results
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 4:39pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Indonesia's incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo has taken an early lead. Photo: Reuters
