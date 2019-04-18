Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Islamic officials investigate Malaysian women for giving up headscarves at ‘de-hijabbing’ event
- At a forum in a bookshop just outside Kuala Lumpur, three women shared their experiences giving up headscarves
- On Facebook, Religious Affairs Minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa had expressed concern about the event and called on Islamic authorities to investigate it
