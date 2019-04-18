Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Indonesia election: Jokowi declares victory while rival Prabowo rejects result
- Citing exit polls and quick count surveys, the incumbent president tacitly claimed victory even as his opponent Prabowo Subianto maintained he had won
- Hardline Islamist movement Alumni 21 have vowed to hold a mass prayer in central Jakarta to ‘celebrate’ Prabowo’s amid warnings of unrest
A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Indonesia election: Jokowi and Prabowo both claim upper hand as polls close
- Incumbent President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto both say they’re optimistic about winning
- Both candidates have resorted to identity politics, mainly surrounding religion, while campaigning in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation
