Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Jokowi declares victory while rival Prabowo rejects result

  • Citing exit polls and quick count surveys, the incumbent president tacitly claimed victory even as his opponent Prabowo Subianto maintained he had won
  • Hardline Islamist movement Alumni 21 have vowed to hold a mass prayer in central Jakarta to ‘celebrate’ Prabowo’s amid warnings of unrest
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Andre Barahamin  

Gigi Choy  

Published: 8:18pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:17pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Jokowi and Prabowo both claim upper hand as polls close

  • Incumbent President Joko Widodo and his challenger Prabowo Subianto both say they’re optimistic about winning
  • Both candidates have resorted to identity politics, mainly surrounding religion, while campaigning in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 8:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
