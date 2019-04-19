Soldiers stand guard as officials dig out skeletons from shallow graves at an abandoned jungle camp in Thailand's southern Songkhla province bordering Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Malaysian police kept mass graves, human trafficking camps on Thai border secret for months, inquiry hears
- Public inquiry is examining the conduct of law enforcement agencies during the discovery of almost 150 graves and dozens of camps near the Thai border in 2015
- While the graves and camps were made public in May that year, a police official said they had found them in January
Topic | Malaysia
Soldiers stand guard as officials dig out skeletons from shallow graves at an abandoned jungle camp in Thailand's southern Songkhla province bordering Malaysia. Photo: AFP