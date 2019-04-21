Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM
Non-profit group, which helps sex-trafficking victims, seeks tie-ups with ethical business partners in Hong Kong
- Sex trafficking is on the rise in Cambodia, with young children dragged into the illicit trade and many women taken to mainland China
- Non-profit group AIM has rescued and provided support for hundreds of such victims
Topic | Human trafficking
