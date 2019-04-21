Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM
Southeast Asia

Non-profit group, which helps sex-trafficking victims, seeks tie-ups with ethical business partners in Hong Kong

  • Sex trafficking is on the rise in Cambodia, with young children dragged into the illicit trade and many women taken to mainland China
  • Non-profit group AIM has rescued and provided support for hundreds of such victims
Topic |   Human trafficking
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 2:15pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:40pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.