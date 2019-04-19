Channels

Thai naval officers inspecting a 'seastead' in the Andaman Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Thailand says ‘seasteading’ couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski should fight charge in court

  • The pair have been accused of violating Thai sovereignty by raising a small cabin on top of a big spar 14 nautical miles off the west coast island of Phuket
  • The Thai navy raided their home this week and authorities revoked the man’s visa
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:41pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:41pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Thai naval officers inspecting a 'seastead' in the Andaman Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Thailand wants us killed: Bitcoin couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski who lived in ocean shack

  • Supranee Thepdet and Chad Elwartowski envisaged a world without governments when they went to live on a tiny oil rig-like structure 14 nautical miles out to sea
  • But the dream went south when the Thai navy showed up to accuse them of establishing a breakaway nation
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 1:30pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:55pm, 18 Apr, 2019

