Thai naval officers inspecting a 'seastead' in the Andaman Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand says ‘seasteading’ couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski should fight charge in court
- The pair have been accused of violating Thai sovereignty by raising a small cabin on top of a big spar 14 nautical miles off the west coast island of Phuket
- The Thai navy raided their home this week and authorities revoked the man’s visa
Topic | Thailand
The Seasteading Institute Facebook
Thailand wants us killed: Bitcoin couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski who lived in ocean shack
- Supranee Thepdet and Chad Elwartowski envisaged a world without governments when they went to live on a tiny oil rig-like structure 14 nautical miles out to sea
- But the dream went south when the Thai navy showed up to accuse them of establishing a breakaway nation
