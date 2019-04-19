Police officers and soldiers escort electoral workers using horses to distribute ballot boxes and other election paraphernalia to polling stations in remote villages in Tempurejo, East Java. Photo: AP
Indonesian social media users pay tribute to ‘martyrs of democracy’
- 6 polling officers and 10 policemen reported to have died while carrying out their duties on election day
Topic | Indonesia
Police officers and soldiers escort electoral workers using horses to distribute ballot boxes and other election paraphernalia to polling stations in remote villages in Tempurejo, East Java. Photo: AP