Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kachin people and children hold placards during a protest against the Myitsone dam project on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Thousands protest China-backed Myitsone mega-dam in Myanmar ahead of Aung San Suu Kyi’s Beijing trip

  • US$3.6 billion project faced massive public anger and was stalled in 2011
  • Many fear Suu Kyi, previously an opponent of the project, has flip-flopped on the issue
Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:48am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:48am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kachin people and children hold placards during a protest against the Myitsone dam project on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.