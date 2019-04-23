Rescuers continue to search for survivors following Monday's magnitude 6.1 earthquake that caused the collapse of a commercial building in Porac township, Pampanga province. Photo: AP
10 dead, dozens still trapped by Philippines quake as rescuers search rubble
- The quake struck Zambales province north of the capital at 5.11pm local time on Monday and was felt all the way to the southern areas of Batangas and Cavite
- As many as 406 aftershocks have been recorded since
