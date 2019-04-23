Channels

A Thai navy ship pulls the floating platform to shore after dismantling and removing it from the sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

‘Seasteading’ couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski face arrest warrants after Thailand dismantles sea shack

  • The navy deployed three frigates to demolish the structure and dragged the cabin back to shore to be used as evidence against the couple
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 3:25pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:25pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Southeast Asia

Thailand wants us killed: Bitcoin couple Nadia Summergirl and Chad Elwartowski who lived in ocean shack

  • Supranee Thepdet and Chad Elwartowski envisaged a world without governments when they went to live on a tiny oil rig-like structure 14 nautical miles out to sea
  • But the dream went south when the Thai navy showed up to accuse them of establishing a breakaway nation
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 1:30pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 19 Apr, 2019

