SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Business leaders across Asia see China as the dominant regional player. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Business leaders across Asia like Beijing’s Belt and Road vision. But China’s rising influence is giving some the jitters

  • The country’s growth and investment in Southeast Asia and beyond is only expected to expand, according to two new surveys
  • But executives are still worried about the reach of Chinese companies, while having more trust in British, Japanese and German firms
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 9:16am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:45am, 24 Apr, 2019

The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Sri Lanka rejects fears of China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ in belt and road projects

  • Controversial Hambantota port an economic cooperation, not security issue
  • Ambassador to Beijing says his country will never default on its loans
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 23 Apr, 2019

