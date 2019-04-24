Business leaders across Asia see China as the dominant regional player. Photo: AP
Business leaders across Asia like Beijing’s Belt and Road vision. But China’s rising influence is giving some the jitters
- The country’s growth and investment in Southeast Asia and beyond is only expected to expand, according to two new surveys
- But executives are still worried about the reach of Chinese companies, while having more trust in British, Japanese and German firms
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Business leaders across Asia see China as the dominant regional player. Photo: AP
The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
Sri Lanka rejects fears of China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ in belt and road projects
- Controversial Hambantota port an economic cooperation, not security issue
- Ambassador to Beijing says his country will never default on its loans
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout