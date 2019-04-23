Channels

Workers prepare ballots for Indonesia’s election at a warehouse in Jakarta on April 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

More than 130 workers and police died during Indonesia election, official says

  • Fatigue said to be the main cause and was also blamed for hundred of workers becoming sick
  • Election chief Viryan Aziz suggested separating presidential and legislative polls to prevent such deaths from occurring again
Topic |   Asia elections
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 11:17pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:17pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Workers prepare ballots for Indonesia’s election at a warehouse in Jakarta on April 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
