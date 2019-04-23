Workers prepare ballots for Indonesia’s election at a warehouse in Jakarta on April 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
More than 130 workers and police died during Indonesia election, official says
- Fatigue said to be the main cause and was also blamed for hundred of workers becoming sick
- Election chief Viryan Aziz suggested separating presidential and legislative polls to prevent such deaths from occurring again
Topic | Asia elections
