Charoen Pokphand Group chairman Dhanin Chearavanont (left) and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma exchange gifts during the Ant Financial Services press conference in Hong Kong in November 2016. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Southeast Asia

The Chearavanonts, Thailand’s richest family, are getting richer helping China

  • Their Charoen Pokphand Group is at the centre of the Eastern Economic Corridor, a project that has drawn the attention of Chinese firms like Huawei and Alibaba
  • The Thai government has embraced Xi Jinping’s belt and road plan, promising US$53 billion to develop three coastal provinces
Topic |   Thailand
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:47am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:47am, 24 Apr, 2019

Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Economics

Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development

  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
  • But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
Topic |   Bangladesh
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 23 Apr, 2019

