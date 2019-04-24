Charoen Pokphand Group chairman Dhanin Chearavanont (left) and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma exchange gifts during the Ant Financial Services press conference in Hong Kong in November 2016. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The Chearavanonts, Thailand’s richest family, are getting richer helping China
- Their Charoen Pokphand Group is at the centre of the Eastern Economic Corridor, a project that has drawn the attention of Chinese firms like Huawei and Alibaba
- The Thai government has embraced Xi Jinping’s belt and road plan, promising US$53 billion to develop three coastal provinces
Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
- But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
