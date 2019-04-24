Indonesian legislative candidate Akhmad Batara Parenta. Photo: AFP
No job, huge debts: stressed out Indonesia’s election ‘losers’ face bleak future
- The poll results are not official yet, but one thing is already certain - there will be more than 200,000 candidates whose dreams of public office are over
- Hospitals are gearing up for an expected influx of post-poll patients seeking treatment for stress, depression
Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: why Prabowo Subianto is maintaining victory despite a likely win for Jokowi
- Former military man Prabowo has rejected credible pollsters who’ve called the election for Joko Widodo. Is this a case of a general not knowing defeat?
- A psychology expert says he might have ‘delusions of grandeur’ and worries Prabowo’s supporters could be inspired to protest against the result
