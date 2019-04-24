Channels

SCMP
Indonesian legislative candidate Akhmad Batara Parenta. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

No job, huge debts: stressed out Indonesia’s election ‘losers’ face bleak future

  • The poll results are not official yet, but one thing is already certain - there will be more than 200,000 candidates whose dreams of public office are over
  • Hospitals are gearing up for an expected influx of post-poll patients seeking treatment for stress, depression
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:54pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:54pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Indonesian legislative candidate Akhmad Batara Parenta. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Politics

Indonesia election: why Prabowo Subianto is maintaining victory despite a likely win for Jokowi

  • Former military man Prabowo has rejected credible pollsters who’ve called the election for Joko Widodo. Is this a case of a general not knowing defeat?
  • A psychology expert says he might have ‘delusions of grandeur’ and worries Prabowo’s supporters could be inspired to protest against the result
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 10:45am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
