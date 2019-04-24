A farmer’s son at the family’s drought-hit rice field in Laos in 2010, when a severe drought in Southeast Asia and southern China caused the Mekong River to drop to a 50-year low. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia to suffer intense, more frequent drought without government action: UN and Asean report
- The disaster has affected more than 66 million people in Southeast Asia over the past three decades
- Study also finds it disproportionately impacts the poor, heightening inequality and increasing the prospect of violent conflict in the region
Topic | Climate change
A farmer’s son at the family’s drought-hit rice field in Laos in 2010, when a severe drought in Southeast Asia and southern China caused the Mekong River to drop to a 50-year low. Photo: AFP