The Chinese tech giant has been at the centre of security concerns in many Western countries. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippines ‘has no evidence Huawei is a threat to national security’

  • Acting communications minister Eliseo Rio says that in 10 years of operations the Chinese tech giant has given Manila no cause for concern
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 5:54pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries to smooth over South China Sea tensions in meeting with China’s Xi Jinping

  • Philippine leader seeks to set differences aside and pledges support for belt and road plans as he meets Chinese counterpart
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 25 Apr, 2019

