Sandiaga Uno, the running mate of Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Jokowi rival Sandiaga Uno extends olive branch after disputed Indonesia vote

  • The running mate of Prabowo Subianto said the interest of the country was ‘first and foremost’ when asked if he would consider a cabinet post under Jokowi
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:36am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:03am, 29 Apr, 2019

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesian election: What to expect in Joko Widodo’s second presidential term

  • Joko Widodo has indicated he will focus on human development in his second and final five years as president
  • He is also likely to continue launching more infrastructure projects, including joint ventures with China
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 19 Apr, 2019

