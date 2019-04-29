A relative of a victim of the Easter attacks pays tribute at a burial site in Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Catholic cardinal calls for ‘war footing’ against Islamists in Sri Lanka as hunt for perpetrators puts country on edge
- Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking the law ‘into their own hands’
- His comments come a week after deadly attacks in the country that killed more than 250 people
Policemen patrol a Muslim neighbourhood before Friday prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
At least 15 dead after suicide bombers explode in Sri Lanka safe house during police raid
- Six children among fatalities after militants cornered by police detonate their explosives in suspected Islamist safe house
