The central business district skyline is seen during the dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2019. Indonesia's decades-long discussion about building a new capital has inched forward after President Joko Widodo approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Abandon Jakarta: Indonesia again mulls plan for new capital
- President Joko Widodo decided at a special cabinet meeting to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java
- The site for a possible new capital hasn’t been announced, but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the location
