Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

US threat to rethink sharing information with nations using Huawei has implications for Thailand and the Philippines

  • Cybersecurity official Robert Strayer says Washington would consider the insertion of such an ‘untrustworthy vendor’ into another country’s network – including those in Southeast Asia – as a security risk
  • His comments come amid increased scrutiny on US allies using equipment from the Chinese firm, following leaked information that Britain would do so in non-core parts of its 5G network
Topic |   Huawei
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 10:43pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.