Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters
US threat to rethink sharing information with nations using Huawei has implications for Thailand and the Philippines
- Cybersecurity official Robert Strayer says Washington would consider the insertion of such an ‘untrustworthy vendor’ into another country’s network – including those in Southeast Asia – as a security risk
- His comments come amid increased scrutiny on US allies using equipment from the Chinese firm, following leaked information that Britain would do so in non-core parts of its 5G network
Topic | Huawei
Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: Reuters