Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, surrounded by supporters. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit defiant as post-election legal challenges pile up
- The billionaire political newcomer’s youth-focused party became the country’s third largest after winning six million votes on March 24
- But in the weeks since the election, no fewer than 16 separate legal cases have been filed against it and its leaders
Topic | Thailand
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, surrounded by supporters. Photo: Reuters