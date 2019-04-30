Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Making a monarch: portraits of Thailand’s king flood country ahead of coronation

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s portrait has been in place at many state offices since he ascended the throne in 2016
  • But imposing new images, some several-metres high, are mandatory ahead of his three-day coronation, which begins on Saturday
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.