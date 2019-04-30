A portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Making a monarch: portraits of Thailand’s king flood country ahead of coronation
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s portrait has been in place at many state offices since he ascended the throne in 2016
- But imposing new images, some several-metres high, are mandatory ahead of his three-day coronation, which begins on Saturday
