Protesters at last year’s Labour Day march in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippine unionists exchange war of words with police ahead of Labour Day protests
- Police have warned that rebel groups could seize the opportunity to incite chaos during mass labour protests
- But the KMU labour movement has accused authorities of stirring up fear to ‘sabotage’ the march
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
Philippines open for business with China, but stands firm on insisting Beijing respects its sovereignty: trade secretary
- Speaking before the Belt and Road Forum, Ramon Lopez says China has not been an aggressor, but any threat to its jurisdiction might affect bilateral trade ties
- This month, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened military action after Beijing let hundreds of vessels sail near a Philippine-claimed island in South China Sea
