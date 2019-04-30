Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters at last year’s Labour Day march in Manila. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine unionists exchange war of words with police ahead of Labour Day protests

  • Police have warned that rebel groups could seize the opportunity to incite chaos during mass labour protests
  • But the KMU labour movement has accused authorities of stirring up fear to ‘sabotage’ the march
Topic |   The Philippines
Michael Beltran

Michael Beltran  

Published: 9:06pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:06pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters at last year’s Labour Day march in Manila. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
Geopolitics

Philippines open for business with China, but stands firm on insisting Beijing respects its sovereignty: trade secretary

  • Speaking before the Belt and Road Forum, Ramon Lopez says China has not been an aggressor, but any threat to its jurisdiction might affect bilateral trade ties
  • This month, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened military action after Beijing let hundreds of vessels sail near a Philippine-claimed island in South China Sea
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Phila Siu  

Published: 9:40pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.