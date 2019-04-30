Members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach at an event to announce the Netflix deal. Photo: EPA
Thailand cave rescue to be turned into Netflix production by makers of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
- The gripping real-life rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team from a flooded Thai cave dominated international headlines last summer
- All the dramatic twists and turns will now be adapted for the streaming giant, although it is not clear whether as a miniseries or a film
Topic | Thailand
