Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last month. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Chinese investment in Cambodia is bringing Phnom Penh closer to Beijing – and further from the EU

  • The Southeast Asian nation signed at least nine deals with China last week on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum
  • These investments have seen growing anti-Chinese sentiment, and some analysts say it is likely political obedience to China will include military access
Topic |   Cambodia
Andrew Nachemson

Andrew Nachemson  

Published: 6:16pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 6:36pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.