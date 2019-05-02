Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: fugitive financier Jho Low allegedly bought diamonds for his mother using stolen funds. Now the US government is seizing them
- Low commissioned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to make the pieces for his mother in 2012 – Schwartz has also designed jewellery for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian
- Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and corruption linked to 1MDB
