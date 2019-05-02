Siti Nurhidayah Kamal, 24, has been charged with blackmail for allegedly trying to dupe grieving parents out of A$1,000. Photo: Facebook
‘A disgrace’: Malaysian woman tried to scam US$700 from grieving Australian parents in missing phone hoax
- A Malaysian mum has been charged with blackmail after attempting to demand money from a Melbourne couple in exchange for a missing phone containing photos of their dying baby – which she did not have
- Their 11-month-old daughter died in hospital nine hours after Siti Nurhidayah Kamal, 24, attempted to pull the scam
Topic | Malaysia
Christopher Kwan Chen Lee studied medicine in Melbourne and faces an investigation over his comments online, which also included slurs against Chinese, Indonesians and Singaporeans. photo: EPA
Malaysian doctor working in Australia suspended after posting ‘women deserve to be raped’, as well as slurs about Chinese, Indonesians and Singaporeans
- Lee described Chinese women as ‘calculating, ruthless animals’ and Singaporean women as ‘materialistic, pampered and self-entitled’
- Regarding the tsunami that hit Indonesia last year, killing hundreds, Lee wrote: ‘Don’t bother helping that nation of ingrates’
Topic | Internet
