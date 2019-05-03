Thai workers prepare to transport a giant portrait of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Photo: AP
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation follows two eventful years on the throne, with a budget of US$31 million
- The king has forged his own path, departing from the style favoured by his father, who ruled for 70 years.
- Vajiralongkorn intervened in the recent Thai elections and has taken control of crown property worth US$9 billion
Topic | King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Thai workers prepare to transport a giant portrait of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Photo: AP