Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin is transported from a helicopter at Medcity hospital in Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin dies after rescue from Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

  • The mountaineer succumbed to his injuries in a hospital after he was airlifted at the weekend from Kathmandu where he was initially treated
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:46pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin is transported from a helicopter at Medcity hospital in Nepal. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chin Wui Kin on the second peak of Four Sisters Mountain in January. Photo: Chin Wui Kin via Facebook
South Asia

No oxygen, no food, no water: ‘Miracle rescue’ for Singapore-based Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin, who was stranded on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna for two days

  • Experienced mountaineer endured freezing conditions after being separated from group while descending from peak
  • Chin survived without supplies for more than 40 hours before being spotted by rescue helicopter
Topic |   Climbing and mountaineering
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:06am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:18am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chin Wui Kin on the second peak of Four Sisters Mountain in January. Photo: Chin Wui Kin via Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.