Muslim protesters march with banners against the LGBT community in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Dancers being attacked by an angry mob? Just the latest sign of rising anti-LGBT sentiment in Indonesia
- The perpetrators, members of a Malay youth paramilitary organisation, justified their actions by claiming the dance was ‘vulgar’
- Other recent instances of homophobia include the banning of a film for promoting LGBT ‘ideology’ and an attack on an HIV prevention organisation
Topic | Indonesia
Muslim protesters march with banners against the LGBT community in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters