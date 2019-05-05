Channels

Muslim protesters march with banners against the LGBT community in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Dancers being attacked by an angry mob? Just the latest sign of rising anti-LGBT sentiment in Indonesia

  • The perpetrators, members of a Malay youth paramilitary organisation, justified their actions by claiming the dance was ‘vulgar’
  • Other recent instances of homophobia include the banning of a film for promoting LGBT ‘ideology’ and an attack on an HIV prevention organisation
Topic |   Indonesia
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 9:00am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 5 May, 2019

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

In Indonesia, the genie of hardline Islamism has been let out of the bottle. Can Joko Widodo put it back in?

  • The case of Ahok, the ethnic Chinese governor who enraged hardline Muslims, still haunts Indonesia’s latest election. The question is whether President Widodo, the likely winner of the election, will use his term to restore ‘smiling Islam’
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Published: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

