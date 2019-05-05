King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronation of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn gives rare glimpse of Thai royal relations
- Citizens of Thailand had a rare intimate glimpse of royal relations as the country turned out to celebrate Rama X’s coronation
- The King extended a warm embrace to his sister, Princess Ubolratana – whose attempt to enter politics failed in March after he torpedoed her nomination as a prime ministerial candidate by a now-dissolved political party
Topic | King Maha Vajiralongkorn
King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, at their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Suthida named Thailand’s new queen three days before coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn
- Queen Suthida served in the special unit of the King’s Guard and was a former flight attendant with Thai Airways
- Vajiralongkorn has married her ‘legally and according to tradition’, according to a royal decree
Topic | Thailand
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, at their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters