Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Coronation of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn gives rare glimpse of Thai royal relations

  • Citizens of Thailand had a rare intimate glimpse of royal relations as the country turned out to celebrate Rama X’s coronation
  • The King extended a warm embrace to his sister, Princess Ubolratana – whose attempt to enter politics failed in March after he torpedoed her nomination as a prime ministerial candidate by a now-dissolved political party
Topic |   King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:07pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, at their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Suthida named Thailand’s new queen three days before coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn

  • Queen Suthida served in the special unit of the King’s Guard and was a former flight attendant with Thai Airways
  • Vajiralongkorn has married her ‘legally and according to tradition’, according to a royal decree
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 8:18pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, named Queen Suthida, at their wedding ceremony in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.