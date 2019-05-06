Channels

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends the retreat session during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Brunei says it will not enforce gay death penalty after facing international backlash

  • Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah gives rare response to global criticism of decision, led by celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John
Topic |   Human rights
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:41am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 12:41am, 6 May, 2019

A man walks past the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Brunei transgender teen seeks asylum in Canada after passing of Islamic laws to punish gays, adultery and rape with death

  • The laws, elements of which were first adopted in 2014, have been rolled out in the country of 400,000, stirring international outrage
  • In 2014, she heard about two people fined and jailed for cross-dressing and knew she had to flee. Now in Canada, she hopes for a permanent new home
Topic |   Religion
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:38pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:13pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A man walks past the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
