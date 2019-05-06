The Philippines is clamping down on an illicit industry that has been fuelled by cheap internet, the high level of English and rampant poverty. Photo: AP
Philippines targets cybersex trafficking but young victims are often left in limbo
- The Philippines is cracking down on an illicit industry that has been fuelled by cheap internet, the high level of English and rampant poverty
- It means more children, many very young, have to be removed from families that profit from their exploitation
Topic | Human trafficking
